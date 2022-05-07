Rashmika Mandanna gives fitspiration as she flaunts her power by lifting 70kg heavyweights; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak. Be it nailing yoga, cardio, or intense workout at the gym with her pet Aura entertaining her, the star has been inspiring fans with her ways of staying fit without heading to the gym. And now, once again, the beauty kicked off her weekend with a workout session and left fans motivated.

Taking to the Instagram story, Rashmika Mandanna shared a video of lifting heavyweights like a pro and giving us weekend inspiration. In the video, the actress is seen lifting 70 kg heavyweight by doing squats. The Pushpa beauty wore orange tie-dye leggings and paired up with a yellow crop top as she tied her hair into a bun. Sharing the video, she wrote, Done. "75kgs on a stiff leg. Noiceeeee."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. She also has another interesting project with Varun Dhawan.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

