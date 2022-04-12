Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse of her new facial with an adorable pic; Guess who is pampering her?

Rashmika Mandanna loves her dog Aura the most and enjoys her company everywhere, be it at the gym or work. She also never misses an opportunity to treat her fans with photos and videos of her pup Aura. Today, she shared an adorable pic with her pet with a funny caption that is relatable to her dog's parents. The beauty took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of getting a facial and it is none other than by her furry baby Aura.

Rashmika Mandanna took her Instagram story and shared a pic of being smothered by Aura with kisses and love. Aura with love licks her mom's face and Rashmika calls it a salvia facial. The actress looks super cute with no makeup and a natural face as she enjoys quality time with her dog.

Sharing the pic, Rashmka wrote, "Omg...I have Aura saliva as a face mask now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be making her B-town debut with a spy thriller, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. After this, she will also be a part of another Hindi movie, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

