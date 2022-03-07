Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse of her shoot shenanigans; Is that Varun Dhawan in the picture?

Rashmika Mandanna is currently the most busiest actress, who has a pipeline of projects lined up. Today seems to be another exciting day for the actress as she gave a glimpse of her shoot shenanigans with a handsome actor. Although she has revealed the actor's face, the hints of #Rock and his toned body has given us enough answers that it is none other than Varun Dhawan. Yes, Rashmika and Varun are shooting for something very exciting and are expected to announce it officially very soon.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story and shared a video from the gym saying he had a very productive day and something very big and exciting is coming on the way. Well, for now, all we can do is guess and wonder what exactly is in the store.