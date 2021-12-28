Rashmika Mandanna gives a shout-out to Samantha; Calls her the 'strongest girl' in new post

The film fraternity is a close-knit industry and our favourite celebrities are often seen appreciating each other on social media. One of such stars is actress Rashmika Mandanna. The actress recently penned an interesting post on her Instagram handle. Rashmika Mandanna shared her candid picture wearing a white sweatshirt, showcasing her muscles. She wrote, “Who’s the strongest girl/girls you know..Tag her- I want to know……For me it is - @rashmika_mandanna, @suman_mandanna, @shravyavarma, @aishwaryakolla, @samantharuthprabhuoffl”

In the note, the Pushpa star called herself, her mother, and fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu the strongest girls she has come across as of yet. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned an appreciation post for Allu Arjun after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna’s most recent release starring Allu Arjun has fared exceptionally well at the box office. The flick directed by Sukumar is also being critically acclaimed. As a matter of fact, several dialogues from the film are being recreated by celebs and fans, making it a social media rage.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, after Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna will now star in Shantanu Bagchi’s upcoming spy thriller. Titled Mission Majnu, the film also stars Shershaah fame Sidharth Malhotra, as the lead. The project will mark Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. The film is jointly financed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media LLP. Rashmika Mandanna’s next is slated for a theatrical release on 13 May 2022.