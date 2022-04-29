Rashmika Mandanna gives a sneak peek of what she eats in a day & it's all things healthy and yummy; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. Rashmika is a very active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of millions. The actress often gives a glimpse of her day-to-day life including her happy time with pet Aura, shoot shenanigans, food videos, and workout routine. Today, the actress took to her social media handle and showed what she eats in a day including food and beverages. It's all things yummy and healthy, we must say that.

She appeared to be on the sets of a shoot and the first thing she consumed was iced coffee and Celery juice, as she worked on set. The actor's next meal was oats with almond butter and she hilariously mentioned it was tasty only when one gets used to it as she burst out laughing. In the evening, she enjoyed a green tea and went on to consume chicken and mashed potatoes for dinner. at the end of the video. She captioned it, "The happiest when I get my food!"

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

