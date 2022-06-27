Rashmika Mandanna gives a twist to Jiggle Jiggle trend with her cuteness & Saami Saami step; WATCH
Rashmika Mandanna took the popular Instagram Jiggle Jiggle trend and gave her own twist.
Rashmika Mandanna, being the absolute bundle of cuteness she is, made our Monday brighter with her Jiggle Jiggle Instagram reel. She took the Jiggle Jiggle trend but gave her own twist with tons of cuteness and her song Saami Saami hook step from Pushpa: The Rise. Another interesting thing about the video is, that it gives puppet show vibes as she is tied with ropes.
Credits: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
