Rashmika Mandanna gives a twist to Jiggle Jiggle trend with her cuteness & Saami Saami step; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna took the popular Instagram Jiggle Jiggle trend and gave her own twist.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 27, 2022 07:04 PM IST  |  4.4K
Rashmika Mandanna,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, being the absolute bundle of cuteness she is, made our Monday brighter with her Jiggle Jiggle Instagram reel. She took the Jiggle Jiggle trend but gave her own twist with tons of cuteness and her song Saami Saami hook step from Pushpa: The Rise. Another interesting thing about the video is, that it gives puppet show vibes as she is tied with ropes.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!