Rashmika Mandanna gives us a glimpse of her lazy Thursday and it is all things cute

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses. With one upcoming Twollywood film Allu Arjun and two in Bollywood, the actress has been juggling from city to city. However, she has never missed to keep us updated with her whereabouts. Starting from her glimpses on sets to her casual selfies, Rashmika keeps her followers engaged and entertained. Today, she shared a photo on her Instagram story while giving us a glimpse of what her Thursday is like.

Laying on bed and cosying during the summer time, Rashmika revealed that she has been having a lazy Thursday. Rashmika was recently spotted while catching up on Vijay Deverakonda at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. She was also spotted at the airport where she posed to the paps. The National Crush of Karnataka was last seen in the Tamil film Sulthan starring Karthi as the male lead. The film received a lukewarm response from the fans.

Rashmika is currently busy with the shooting of her Bollywood debut film titled Mission Majnu which has Siddharth Malhotra as the male lead. In South, she is busy with the works of the Tollywood film Pushpa with Allu Arjun as the lead actor directed by Sukumar. Pushpa has Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist and the film is set to hit the big screens on August 13. She also has yet another Bollywood film titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Bollywood biggie Amitabh Bachchan. It is expected that more updates about the films will be revealed by the makers soon.

