Rashmika Mandanna goes on a goofy vacation across Italy ahead of big releases like Pushpa 2 and Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna, gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2 shared a few moments from her Italy vacation, on social media, highlighting a blend of glamor and simplicity. Italy has become Mandanna's favorite destination to escape the heat in India and enjoy a delightful getaway filled with joyful laughter, leisure reading, photography, and good food.

On Instagram, the Geetha Govindam actress posted a few fun-filled moments from her leisure time in monochrome, penning, “This pretty much wraps my life when in a holiday #Italy” followed by a couple of love emoticons.

Rashmika Mandanna takes an Italian vacation before her next releases

Fans adored the post and showered the actress with love in the comments section. One of her fans made a quirky comment, writing, “So beautiful so anything just looking and wow”

Another fan connected the photo with Pushpa and penned a comment on the exact tone, saying, “photo daikh kai ice smjhaa kyaa appun aag kaa golaa aag ka golaa.” While the other praised her and said, “Expression queen” followed by a smiling face with a heart-eyes emoticon.

Someone affectionately called her “CrushMika” and complimented her by saying “Gorgeous,” followed by a few emoticons.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Up next, Mandanna will appear in multiple projects, including, The Girlfriend, Pushpa 2, and Sikandar.

The Girlfriend is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Chi La Sow fame Rahul Ravindran, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles. While the music is done by Hesham Abdul Wahab, with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, it is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni.

Additionally, the recent news of Pushpa 2's new release date has disappointed fans, as the film was initially slated for an Independence Day release. The mass action drama is now set to hit big screens on December 6, clashing with Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, a historical drama.

Adding to the intrigue, both films feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, making this box-office clash particularly exciting for cinephiles.

Furthermore, Mandanna is collaborating with Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, for the first time in the AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar. This big-budget film, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, has generated buzz due to its exciting collaborations.

Filming for the Murugadoss film reportedly began on June 18, with a video from the set going viral on social media. Sikandar is scheduled for a big-screen release on Eid 2025.

