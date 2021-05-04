Rashmika Mandanna greets the paps and poses for photos as she heads to the gym

Rashmika Mandanna has an ensemble of films in her kitty and it looks like she is using this lockdown period for her fitness regime.

Last month, Rashmika Mandanna has returned to Hyderabad after the shooting of her second Hindi film Goodbye has halted due to the lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra. Ever since her return to Hyderabad, Rashmika is being spotted almost every day in the city while heading to the gym. Today, she is spotted in Hyderabad yet again, as she made her way to the gym. She looked pretty and fresh as ever as she posed for some photos. Of late, the Dear Comrade actress is shelling out fitspiration with her exercise routine.

Her second Bollywood project, Goodbye is being directed by Vikash Bahl and it stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the male lead. It is reported that the film will revolve around the story of a father and his daughter. Meanwhile, her yet-to-release first debut Hindi project Mission Majnu, co-starring has been the talk of the town. The film marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and it also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles.

She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. When the makers released the teaser of the film, a glimpse of her look was revealed. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead.

