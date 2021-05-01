Rashmika Mandanna greets paps as she gets out of her swanky car and makes her way to the gym; See PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna has a line up of films in her kitty including two Bollywood films - Mission Majnu, Goodbye and a Tollywood film Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is being spotted by the shutterbugs almost every day while heading to the gym. Known to be a workaholic, Rashmika puts fitness in front of everything else. Yesterday, the actress made heads turn as she was spotted in a comfy pair of shorts and a hoodie while heading to the gym. As she got snapped, she greeted the paps and flashed her infectious smile.

Rashmika looked uber cool in the sporty outfit. She completed her look with orange loafers. In the photos, the talented actress can be seen being escorted by her assistant who was seen carrying her bag and yoga mat. Rashmika also happily posed for a few photos before making her way inside the gym. It is well known that she has been juggling from sets to sets as she has a line up of most expected projects in her kitty.

See photos here:

On the work-front, other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. When the makers released the film’s teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday, a short glimpse of Rashmika’s look was also revealed by the makers. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×