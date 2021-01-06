Rashmika Mandanna grins at the camera as she is papped carrying roses at the airport; See photos

As Rashmika Mandanna departed the airport, she was seen in a stylish outfit as she carried roses in her hand.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the actresses who has become highly popular in the recent past. With her jaw dropping performance in the latest megahit venture, Sarileru Neekevvaru, she became even more well-known. Today, she got papped at the airport, where she was seen in a black tee and cardigan and paired it with a pair of blue denim pants. However, what caught the attention was that she was seen carrying a couple of roses.

As she got papped with the roes, she grinned at the shutterbugs ear to ear and it was one of the most adorable things ever. She was also seen in a pair of super stylish shades and a black facemask.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in two Tollywood films namely Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma and both the films turned out to be blockbusters. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film’s shooting was started a couple of days back. While photos of Allu Arjun from the sets were shared online, it is still not sure if Rashmika has joined the sets. It is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. Earlier in the last month, she announced on social media that the shooting of her upcoming Kollywood film with Karthi was wrapped up. She had shared a photo with Karthi and rest of the cast and crew members. It is rumoured that she will be collaborating with Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

