Rashmika Mandanna had a sleepless night; REVEALS what happened at 5:30 AM when she opened the door

As we all know, the nationwide lockdown and social distancing is perhaps the best way to combat COVID-19 outbreak. Though it is tough at times, people of India are doing their best and encouraging each one to stay home and safe. Celebrities are also sharing some wonderful posts on their social media, which is helping in a way to spread positivity around. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and shared a beautiful picture of her gazing at the sunrise and its unmissable. The stunner also shared about having a sleepless night and when she opened the door early in the morning, the view was unexpected yet beautiful.

Sharing a picture of the sunrise, she wrote, "So I couldn't sleep one pinch last night and suddenly when I opened the door,I saw this. And this is something I wanted all of you also to see it with me because it took my breath away. I think this was around 5:30 in the morning. I don't think the photo can do justice but yea!!." Recently, the Dear Comrade actress shared a candid moment with her pet dog. She captioned it, “When someone asks “How’s quarantine treating you?.”

Check out pictures below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa. The Dear Comrade actress is also set to make her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in the film titled Sultan. She will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65.

