Rashmika Mandanna has been winning hearts since childhood and this adorable throwback PHOTO proves it

Rashmika Mandanna does not need any introduction. The Pushpa actress won hearts across the country with her portrayal as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun. Now, the National Crush is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan headlined Goodbye. Today, we bring to you a photo of the star from her childhood. Back in May 2021, she shared an old picture, along with the caption, "Waiting for dearest Corona to leave like. #throwbackthursday".

Yesterday, after the trailer release of Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Speaking at the trailer launch event, she shared her process of script selection, "I have always picked a script based on my gut feel. And believe what's going to happen will happen. I don't know what's going to happen but I want to do good films. Till I am able to work this happily, I want to do this." The actress was further quoted saying, "I want to say goodbye to the negativity around us or anyone. I am a very positive report and hope the world is also the same." The film is scheduled to release on 7 October this year.