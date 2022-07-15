Rashmika Mandanna has cutest companions Aura & Snow at home after long day work; Calls them her 'everything'

Rashmika Mandanna is not just a dog parent but also a cat parent as she recently got a Persian white cat and named it snow. She just can't get over both her babies, Aura and snow, and has been treating fans with some adorable pics. The actress has yet again shared an adorable pic of holding Aura and Snow in her arms after a long day at work and it makes a perfect cute worthy frame. The South diva calls her pets her 'everything'.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of holding Snow in her arms as Aura stands by next and watches them with her endearing eyes. It's such an adorable frame and will sure make your morning. She captioned the pic, "Jussssttttt coming back home to them is EVERYTHING."

Yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna shared an adorable snap of her pets Aura and Snow waiting for her patiently to return home from work. Sharing the photo, Rashmika also wrote a sweet caption, that read, “How they both were waiting for me to get to bed...ok you know what..Imma cry now (teary-eyed emoji) my heart is so fulllllllll! (pink heart with arrow emoji) #aura (pink heart emoji) #snow." She also shared a video, where Aura totally seemed jealous as the actress gave her full attention to new pet Snow.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sara Ali Khan spill beans on Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna dating? Find Out

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will further be stepping into Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra's espionage thriller, Mission Majnu. Continuing her B-town journey, she will be a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal.

In South, Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for her next bilingual film Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is set for the Pongal release. She will also perform a crucial part in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual flick, Sita Ramam. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi..