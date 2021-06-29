Rashmika Mandanna has the wittiest response to a fan who wanted to marry her

Rashmika Mandanna had an interactive session on her social media space where she answered her fans’ questions.

Every now and then, Rashmika Mandanna shares photos and keeps us informed about her whereabouts. In her latest Instagram post, Rashmika asked her fans to ask her anything. One of her fans asked her to marry her, to which Rashmika came up with a witty reply. She posted a video on her Instagram story and asked the fan to at least propose nicely. Rashmika is well known for her down to earth attitude and she has often responded to her fans’ queries promptly on social media.

As she has a line up of films in her kitty, she was juggling from sets to sets before the lockdown. She was also spotted outside her gym very frequently during the lockdown as she is preparing for her roles. It is expected that she will soon join the sets now that relaxations are being permitted in several states. Meanwhile, on the work front, other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

More details about the film are expected to be shared by the makers soon. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that the makers will reveal her first look for the film soon. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead. Some reports suggest that Rashmika will be brought on board as the leading lady for Suriya’s upcoming film Aruvaa.

Credits :Instagram

