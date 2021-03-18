Rashmika Mandanna is having a gala time with Sidharth Malhotra and Mission Majnu team on sets; Deets Inside

Rashmika, who is occupied with a few South projects as well, is enjoying every bit of her time on the sets of Mission Majnu.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently stationed in Lucknow for her Bollywood debut film 'Mission Majnu' opposite . The actress is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. Rashmika, who is occupied with a few South projects as well, is enjoying every bit of her time on the sets of Mission Majnu. A source close to the actress shared, "On the first day itself, Rashmika broke the ice around her. Even though she was working with a new team, she made everyone comfortable in her company. She is a ball of energy on the sets, and everyone is very fond of her."

The source further adds, "The cast and crew on sets also refer to her by her character's name which is hardly the case on any set. It is commendable how she has completely read the skin of her character right." Clearly, the Dear Comrade actress is playing a fun and exciting character in the film and we can't wait to know what's in store for them. The Dear Comrade actress bagged this project during the lockdown and interestingly, she read the script on zoom calls.

Rashmika in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla had revealed, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place."

Also Read: Did you know director Nag Ashwin had to convince his whole team that Keerthy Suresh can shoulder Mahanati?

Mission Majnu will see Sidharth Malhotra play the role of a RAW agent and is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×