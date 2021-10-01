Rashmika Mandanna heads to Goa for a holiday with Vijay Deverakonda; SEE PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Goa spending some happy time amid blissful nature. Not just Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda is also in Goa as he was shooting for the upcoming film Liger. As he has wrapped up shoot, 'best friend' Rashmika has now joined him for a vacation in Goa. The actress shared a happy selfie from Goa flaunting her bright smile.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared a photo of beautiful nature from Goa and wrote 'new home.' Although Rashmika and Vijay never admitted about being in a relationship, they are always talk of the town as their chemistry and friendship looks so real. The actress often shares cute pics with Vijay, which makes fans go gaga.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna always stated on many occasions that they 3 AM best friends. recently, Rashmika spoke to Pinkvilla about her bond with Vijay and said, “I think we are such good friends. He is literally my best friend off-screen. Both of our energies match and blend. We don't even have to put in an effort for the chemistry. Vijay and I just work on the screen.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are among the most loved on-screen couples. The stars have managed to grab massive following over their sizzling chemistry in movies like Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade. Not just onscreen, Vijay and Rashmika share a great rapport off-screen as well. Their social media accounts also have several pictures and videos with each other.