Rashmika Mandanna on her B town debut with Sidharth Malhotra: Grateful to makers for offering me Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud 9 and super excited to be a part of this Hindi project titled, Mission Majnu. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the male lead role.
Kirik Party, Anjani Putra and Geetha Govindam, Rashmika Mandanna who managed to grab attention with her roles in these films is all set for her Bollywood debut. Yes, Rashmika Mandanna will romance handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film titled, Mission Majnu. Well, the Dear Comrade actress is on cloud 9 and super excited to be a part of this Hindi project. The Kannada and Telugu actress shared her feelings on bagging this big project, to be directed by Shantanu Bagchi. 

Rashmika Mandanna said, "I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me.  I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences" 

Meanwhile, Rashmika is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited Tamil debut film Sulthan, co-starring Karthi. She has also begun shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumaran. 

She will also be sharing the screen space with Dhruva Sarja in their upcoming Kannada film, Pogaru. 

