Rashmika Mandanna hikes her remuneration for films; Actress now demands THIS whopping amount?

The news reports about Rashmika Mandanna state that she is now charging a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores as her remuneration for films.

The latest news update about the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna states that the actress has hiked her fees by Rs 1 crores. The news reports about Rashmika Mandanna state that she is now charging a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores as her remuneration for films. The actress has some interesting projects coming up in the future. The stunner will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming drama called Pushpa. This film will feature the Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. The news reports state that the gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast and crew of the much awaited drama.

The makers of Pushpa recently shared a picture of the lead star Allu Arjun from the sets of Pushpa on Twitter as the team resumed shoot post lockdown. The recently released photo of the lead star features him in his character look which is rugged. The fans and followers of Allu Arjun were delighted to see the actor's latest photo from the upcoming action flick Pushpa. The upcoming drama is helmed by ace southern director Sukumar. The film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the silver screen.

The news reports about the upcoming Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer state that the film will revolve around the subject of smuggling of red sandalwood. The news reports about Pushpa further state that the lead actor will be essaying the role of a truck driver.

