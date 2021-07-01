Rashmika Mandanna hints at collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay

It was reported earlier that Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast will have yet another leading lady apart from the pan Indian star Pooja Hegde.

Every now and then, Rashmika Mandanna shares photos and keeps us informed about her whereabouts. In her latest Instagram post, Rashmika asked her fans to ask her anything. One of her fans asked her about any possible collaboration with Kollywood’s sensational star Thalapathy Vijay, to which Rashmika replied ‘Very soon’. She was also asked to say her opinion on Thalapathy, to which she shared a red heart emoticon and wrote ‘Love’. Before the announcement of Pooja Hegde’s starring in Beast, Rashmika was rumoured to be playing the leading lady in it.

Some reports also suggest that that the film will have yet another leading lady and the makers are holding talks with Rashmika Mandanna for the role. If this turns out to be true, it will ensure Rashmika has a strong foothold in Tamil entertainment industry by playing the leading lady in Karthi’s Sulthan.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which will have as the male lead. She also bagged yet another Bollywood film, which will have her sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She has a most awaited film in the south namely Pushpa with Allu Arjun. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with pan Indian actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

