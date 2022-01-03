Rashmika Mandanna holidays with Vijay Deverakonda & his family in Goa; Here's the proof

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the most popular rumoured couple of Tollywood, celebrated the New Year together. As we exclusively reported, the duo rang in the celebrations in Goa and we have a set of pics to prove the same.

On January 1, Rashmika posted a pic with a pool and greenery in the background to wish fans a happy new year, and guess who posted a pic in the same location. It is none other than Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda. Fans were quick enough to spot the same location of Rashmika and Anand and began trending on social media with various memes.

Take a look at pics here:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry has always been talk of the town after they starred in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their constant support, friendship and casual meeting have added fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be 'just friends.'

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness them yet again on the big screen. Upon asking about that, Rashmika said to Pinkvilla, "Regarding our third film together you will have to just ask him. He has been busy shooting for Liger and I have been waiting for that film. I am curious to see what happens next. We will do a film if my timeline and his timeline match."

Vijay is currently busy with his pan-Indian film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Rashmika has two Bollywood projects including the debut film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.