Rashmika Mandanna in and Dhamaka star Sreeleela out from Vijay Deverakonda starrer VD12?

Vijay Deverekonda is riding high on the success of his last film, Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana and featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The romantic comedy film received widespread acclaim, especially for the chemistry that the two actors carried on screen.

Rashmika Mandanna has replaced Sreeleela in VD12

The Arjun Reddy actor will next be collaborating with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri, in a film temporarily titled VD12. Earlier, it was reported that Dhamaka actress Sreeleela would be paired opposite Vijay Deverekonda for the film. In the latest update, Gulte.com reported that the Skanda actress has actually opted out of the film as she couldn’t adjust her dates accordingly.

Sreeleela is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South industries right now and has a flurry of films lined up ahead of her. It was also reported that the Pelli SandaD actress would be replaced by Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna, making it the third collaboration between her and the Taxiwaala actor after the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

What we know about VD12 so far

Gowtam Tinnanuri's fourth directorial venture, VD12, marks a significant shift for Vijay Deverakonda, who portrays a police officer for the first time in his career. Alongside the two lead actors, the movie also boasts notable performances by Keshav Deepak and Manikanta Varanasi. The announcement of this exciting project was made by the director earlier this year through social media.

Vijay Deverekonda on the work front

Vijay Deverekonda was last seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic comedy film Kushi. The film was directed by Shiva Nirvana and also featured Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponnvanan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Jayaram, and more in prominent roles. The actor is next set to be seen in VD12.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika was last seen in the Hindi film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and also featured Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, and more in prominent roles.

Additionally, the Varisu actress is also filming for the sequel of her 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise. She will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the film. The film, helmed by Sukumar, also features Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun. Apart from this, the actress is also filming for the Hindi film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Shakti Kapoor in prominent roles.

Sreeleela on the work front

Sreeleela was last seen in the 2022 film Dhamaka, which featured Ravi Teja and Jayaram and was helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Up next, the actress would be seen alongside Ram Pothineni in the Telugu action drama Skanda, helmed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film is set to release on September 28th.

Additionally, the actress is also a part of Anil Ravipudi’s action comedy film Bhagavanth Kesari, which features Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film is gearing up for release on October 19th.

