Rashmika Mandanna introduces ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda with tears, latter calls her ‘best friend’ in wedding photos

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally hitched! The couple’s long-running secret romance has culminated in a storm of love-filled days at a private location in Udaipur, where the two got married not only once but twice to honor both their familial traditions. The couple announced that they were now officially husband and wife in heartfelt updates on their Instagram accounts. But more than the photos, it was their words for each other that caught our attention as they reintroduced their partners to the world.

Rashmika Mandanna calls Geetha Govindham co-star someone whom she can write a book about

The Animal actress left no words short to describe and praise her man in a lengthy caption on her feed. Dripping in love, she wrote, “Introducing to you now “My Husband” ! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!!” Listing his many qualities, she added that he was someone who ‘taught me what true love feels like’, ‘showed me what being in peace feels like’, and ‘told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!’

That wasn’t all. Rashmika Mandanna continued to shower more praise on him and credited him for making her into the woman she is today. Calling him ‘Vijju’, she directly addressed him with the following words, “I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!”

She expressed her excitement for their ‘bestest’ life together and confessed her love in the post.

Vijay Deverakonda shares the story of how he found his life partner in fellow Dear Comrade star

Taking to his social media handle at the same time, the 36-year-old wrote about missing his lady love in unexpected ways and moments. “Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me.”

He further expressed the ‘need’ to have her by his side and to feel the sense of home and calm. That is how he reached his conclusion, “So, I made my best friend… my wife.”

The couple is all set to hold a grand reception back home in Hyderabad on March 4.

ALSO READ: ‘Comrades for life’: Fans can’t keep calm as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share first pics from their dreamy wedding