Rashmika Mandanna is a perfect blend of 'sassy and posh' in black athleisure as she poses for the paparazzi

Rashmika Mandanna manages to make heads turn whenever she makes an appearance on or off the scene. Recently, the diva once again put the fashion police on their toes as she was clicked in Hyderabad last night. She made a strong case for athleisure as she posed in a black tracksuit, along with black shoes, a high ponytail, and minimal makeup. The Pushpa actress has several such fashionable ensembles to her credit.

Pushpa: The Rule

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that the makers plan to release the sequel in India and Russia simultaneously. During a recent interaction with us, producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed the news, “Exactly.” He further added, “Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalized is Russia.”Varisu

Over and above this, she will also play the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu. Made under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, the venture further stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in ancillary roles, along with the rest.

Now, talking about the technical crew of Varisu, while Hari and Ashishor Solomon have penned the story, Karthick Palani is taking care of the camera work. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the drama. KL Praveen is on board the team as the editor, and Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

