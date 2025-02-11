Rashmika Mandanna is curious about Dhanush’s ability ‘to do everything under this sun’ as she reviews NEEK’s trailer

Dhanush has been soaring high on his professional front lately, both as an actor and director. Amid his lined-up projects across different languages grabbing attention, he has also turned director for the forthcoming film NEEK. As the trailer of the coming-of-age Tamil romantic comedy was unveiled recently, it was Rashmika Mandanna who shared a candid review of the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika gave a mighty shoutout to Dhanush for the kind of film he has directed with NEEK, a.k.a. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Check out Rashmika’s reaction here:

The actress mentioned how it seems beyond her capacity to fathom the skills of Dhanush. Rashmika wrote, “@dhanushkrajasir How are you an actor-director-writer-singer-dancer-music composer, and you do everything under this sun is waaaaay beyond me. But this looks toooooo much fun. I love this gang. All the bestest guys.”

Well, NEEK marks Dhanush's third directorial venture, and seemingly so, he has left no stone unturned to make it go straight to the hearts of his fans. The Gen-Z breezy love story on celluloid brings forth a fresh new star cast, exploring newer themes of love and love failure.

Quite interestingly, as the trailer of the movie captures various trysts encountered by the lead actors in the matter of love, it is Dhanush’s enigmatic presence in a few scenes that adds an element of fun and uniqueness.

Take a look at NEEK’s trailer here:

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s own film front includes Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kummula. He also has his fourth directorial movie, Idly Kadai, in the pipeline, where he himself will be acting opposite Nithya Menen.

Besides that, the Raayan star also has the Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, lined up next, featuring Kriti Sanon as the lead.