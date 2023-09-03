Rashmika Mandanna is elegance personified as she dons a bright yellow saree at her assistant’s wedding; PICS

In the midst of her busy schedule, Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted attending a wedding. The wedding ceremony she attended was of her assistant Sai's. Rashmika looked 'elegance personified' as she attended the marriage function that took place in Hyderabad on September 3. The actress wore a bright yellow saree and looked wonderful in her ethnic attire.

Her pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have gone viral, with netizens lining up to praise her look. Also, a video of the actress reacting awkwardly when the newlywed couple touched her feet is going viral on social media. Rashmika can be seen having a good time at the wedding ceremony, as evident in the shared photos from the event.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently in the news for signing on to play the female protagonist in Sekhar Kammula’s forthcoming film, which also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush. She also has several films lined up in multiple languages across the country. Her two big releases waiting to be released are Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Rashmika has signed on for another Hindi film, Animal, after Mission Majnu and Goodbye. The film, directed by Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is being produced by T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. Animal is expected to release at the end of the year, on December 1, to be exact. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri will also be part of the film. Fans are evidently eager to witness the fresh pairing of Rashmika and Ranbir for the first time ever.

Like Animal, her upcoming Telugu release is equally anticipated, if not more so. Rashmika will be reprising her role from Pushpa: The Rule in its sequel, Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika will return in the second part of Pushpa, reprising the character of Srivalli. Pushpa’s leading man, Allu Arjun’s recent National Film Award for Best Actor win has certainly doubled the audience's expectations for the Pushpa sequel.

Meanwhile, this year, Mandanna has had two theatrical releases; one was the Tamil film Varisu, co-starring Thalapathy Vijay, and the second was the Hindi film with Sidharth Malhotra titled Mission Majnu.

