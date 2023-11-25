Rashmika Mandanna is in 'zombie mode' amidst Animal promotions

Rashmika Mandanna has been traveling extensively for movie promotions and shoots. The Geetha Govindam movie actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share her travel experiences. The Dear Comrade movie actress has been flying frequently to Hyderabad, Bombay, Delhi, Chennai, and Delhi again. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress, for her recent trip to Bangalore and Mysore, opted for a road trip.

Rashmika Mandanna shared an Instagram story of herself dressed in an all-black ensemble. The picture seemed to be taken inside an airplane. The Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu movie actress is seen covering her face with her hands and posing for the picture. The Goodbye movie actress captioned the story "Zombie mode” with a smiling through the pain emoji and a red heart.

Rashmika Mandanna's travel schedule is quite hectic, but she seems to be enjoying it. The Mission Majnu movie actress is making the most of her time between shoots and promotions by exploring new places. Bheeshma movie actress fans love her travel updates and are eagerly waiting for her next adventure.

Check out the Rashmika Mandanna travel Instagram story below

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty's Kantara - Chapter 1 will unveil first look on THIS date