Rashmika Mandanna is nothing less than a denim dynamite in her outfit as she promotes Goodbye; PICS

As you might already know, Rashmika Mandanna is entering Bollywood with director Vikas Bahl's family comedy-drama, Goodbye. Her promotional wardrobe for the movie has been getting a lot of attention from fashion mongers. Recently, the Pushpa actress posted a new string of photographs from her latest look on Instagram. Posing in a multi-shaded denim skirt with a crop top and a matching jacket, she captioned the post, "Today I felt like a blue #Goodbye." Her statement accessories and light makeup went with the ensemble perfectly.

The diva is credited with shelling fashion goals with her sartorial choices during Goodbye promotions. Attending the grand finale of the dancing reality show DID Super Moms, Rashmika Mandanna and Govinda set the stage on fire with their outstanding performance of the 'Saami Saami' song from her film Pushpa: The Rise. While the Kirik Party star looked scintillating in a golden ethnic outfit, Govinda oozed charm in an all-black look.

