Rashmika Mandanna is nothing less than a denim dynamite in her outfit as she promotes Goodbye; PICS
Rashmika Mandanna has dropped a fresh set of photos from Goodbye promotions in a denim skirt with a crop top and matching jacket.
As you might already know, Rashmika Mandanna is entering Bollywood with director Vikas Bahl's family comedy-drama, Goodbye. Her promotional wardrobe for the movie has been getting a lot of attention from fashion mongers. Recently, the Pushpa actress posted a new string of photographs from her latest look on Instagram. Posing in a multi-shaded denim skirt with a crop top and a matching jacket, she captioned the post, "Today I felt like a blue #Goodbye." Her statement accessories and light makeup went with the ensemble perfectly.
The diva is credited with shelling fashion goals with her sartorial choices during Goodbye promotions. Attending the grand finale of the dancing reality show DID Super Moms, Rashmika Mandanna and Govinda set the stage on fire with their outstanding performance of the 'Saami Saami' song from her film Pushpa: The Rise. While the Kirik Party star looked scintillating in a golden ethnic outfit, Govinda oozed charm in an all-black look.
We would also like to mention here that Goodbye is not the only B-Town film in Rashmika Mandanna's lineup. Her other B-town projects include Shantanu Bagchi's directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.
Meanwhile, in the South, the stunner is all set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Made under the direction of Sukumaran, Allu Arjun will also be seen as Pushpa Raj once again in the sequel.
Her other ventures also include Vamsi Paidipally's Varisu. She will be sharing the screen with Thalapathy Vijay in the movie touted to be a family entertainer.
