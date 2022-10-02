Rashmika Mandanna is running away from 'all the negativity' in gym on Sunday; How's your day going?

In the video, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen burning calories on treadmill. Her post was captioned, "More like running away from all the negative be like." The actress opted for a black T-shirt and shorts for her time at the gym.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the fittest celebrities in the entertainment business at the moment. However, as they say, there is no gain without pain. The Pushpa actress also spends considerable time in the gym to maintain a picture-perfect body. She also keeps on motivating fans by dropping glimpses of her intense workout session on social media. This time as well, the stunner posted an inspiring video on her Instagram handle.

Up next, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing a crucial role in Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. Continuing her B-town trajectory, she will be a part of Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Additionally, she further has Varisu opposite Thalapthy Vijay, and Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun in her kitty.

The actress is also signing new projects at a fast pace. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that she is the frontrunner for Tiger Shroff’s Rambo. A little birdie told us, “Rashmika and Tiger were supposed to team up on Screw Dheela, but the collaboration fell through for various reasons. But it seems destiny wants the two of them to team up on another action extravaganza. Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand have initiated conversations with Rashmika to play the female lead of Rambo. The actress has shown keen interest, however, things are yet to be on paper yet." If Rashmika Mandanna signs the dotted line, this will be her fifth Bollywood venture.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor made her cry on Animal sets due to THIS reason