Rashmika Mandanna is super excited to perform for the first time at the opening ceremony of IPL; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League. The actress is set to take the stage on fire with her dazzling performance at the biggest stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium. The Varisu actress is all excited about the performance as she shared a sneak peek of her rehearsal from the stadium.

Rashmika Mandanna will give her first performance at the IPL ceremony before the match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings takes place. The actress also took to Twitter and announced the same as she wrote, "Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening @rashmika_mandanna will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium!"

Speaking at the rehearsals of the IPL opening ceremony, Times of India quoted Rashmina Mandanna saying, "I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but is never got the opportunity. But today I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony and I am like I have made it." The actress also revealed that her favourite two cricketers are MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Along with Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and singer Arjit Singh will perform at the IPL opening ceremony. The opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 will be on Friday (March 31) at 6:00 PM IST.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, all set to reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule, along with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil. She also announced a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will mark her second collab with the duo after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. Tentatively titled VNRTrio, GV Prakash is the music composer for the film.

