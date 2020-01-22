Rashmika Mandanna IT Raid: Officials seize undeclared assets worth Rs 3.94 crore?

According to a report, the IT officials team has seized undeclared assets of Rs 3.94 crore and have found a loophole in the IT returns filed by Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film released recently and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Amidst this, Rashmika Mandanna hit the headlines after the Income Tax department raided her house in Karnataka. A team of IT officials from Bengaluru visited her residence in the morning and have found unaccounted cash. According to media reports, the IT officials seized Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash and documents.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the team has seized undeclared assets of Rs 3.94 crore and have found a loophole in the IT returns file of the actress. The daily quoted a source saying that the IT team found two PAN cards on Rashmika Mandanna's name and also taxes were paid till 2016-17 using those two cards. Also, undeclared Income worth Rs 5 crore has been claimed by IT department. The report further states that the team took away a suitcase, three handbags and one box of documents after 30 hours of investigation.

According to PTI, her mother was quoted as saying, "We all cooperated with the officials since Thursday. The officials asked some questions which we answered properly."

A few days before the IT raid, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about being the highest-paid actress in the industry. She was quoted as saying, “Highest-paid, who said? I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone. When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it (news) is spreading. I wonder 'dude, from where it (money) is coming and where it is going.' I don't have any money in the bank. I still feel like debutant."

