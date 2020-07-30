Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni take B&W challenge to celebrate women empowerment

Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal among others have also taken part in the latest Instagram challenge by sharing their beautiful B&W photos.

You might have noticed in the past few days, a lot of women are sharing monochromatic images of themselves on Instagram along with hashtag #challengeaccepted. Well, it is all about the ‘Black and White’ challenge, which celebrate women empowerment. Many celebrities have joined millions of women in the latest Instagram challenge. South Indian actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal among others have also taken part in the latest Instagram challenge by sharing their beautiful B&W photos.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter and shared a stunning photoshoot picture of herself along with a message that read: Just the concept women supporting other women is so freaking awesome! I love it and I am all inn for it. A woman is strong but women together is something else! Love love love to all the beautiful women out there. Also for this day that

My girl gang.. I know you’ve always got my back and I have yours! thankyou for nominating me, being there for me everytime I needed you!"

Kajal Aggarwal, too penned a powerful note about it as she wrote, "Here’s one for the challenges! When women unite, the exhilaration of victory knows no bounds. Challenge accepted my wonderful girls. Let’s always remain each other’s biggest asset." She also further nominated a lot of her close friends to be a part of this challenge.

Check out what Tamannaah Bhatia has to say:

