Rashmika Mandanna keeps airport look casual in black outfit after returning from award ceremony in Tokyo; VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna is a name that needs no introduction. The actress, who is one of the most popular and vibrant film stars in the country at present. Recently created history by becoming the first celebrity to represent India at the CrunchyRoll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan.

The actress, who spent close to 10 days in the island nation was also seen presenting an award at the ceremony. On the evening of March 7th, Rashmika was seen getting back to Hyderabad from Tokyo. The actress was seen donning a classy yet comfy all-black outfit at the airport, which she paired with a pair of white sneakers. Further, she was also seen carrying a black backpack with her.

Check out the video below:

Rashmika Mandanna at the CrunchyRoll Anime Awards

As mentioned earlier, Rashmika Mandanna created history by becoming the first Indian at the Anime Awards. Additionally, she was seen presenting an award as well. Pinkvilla was able to get hold of the actress in the island nation for a quick chat, where she spoke about her upcoming films, her character in Pushpa 2, and many more interesting details. The actress also revealed that she is craving to do romantic films, and is manifesting for romantic scripts as well.

You can watch the interview here:

Rashmika Mandanna on the workfront

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama film Animal, which featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film also had Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and more appearing in prominent roles as well.

The actress is currently working on the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which she is reprising the role of Srivalli from the 2021 action film. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari and many more will be seen in the film as well.

Furthermore, Rashmika is also a part of Dhanush’s upcoming film with Sekhar Kammula, tentatively titled DNS. The film also has Nagarjuna in a prominent role. Along with these, the actress is also set to play the protagonist in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, and will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the Hindi film Chaava.

