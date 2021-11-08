Rashmika Mandanna keeps 'furry company' close as she workouts sporting a cool look; PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak as she never misses a day without a workout. Be it early mornings or late nights, the actress makes sure to hit the gym and sweat out. She is also a popular spotter at the gym for paparazzi. Today the actress was tapped at the gym along with her furry pet Aura post-workout. She sported for a cool yet casual gym look.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in black leggings along with a basic pink t-shirt and a white cap. With no makeup on, Rashmika Mandannan completed her look with hair tied in a messy bun. She also carried a black tote bag and white flats for the workout and black mask following the COVID-19 guidelines.

One can also see that Rashmika took her pet dog Aura also to the gym along with her. Her pet was carried by her assistant in his arms as she walked in the front.

Check out the pics here:

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pusha. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.