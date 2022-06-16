Rashmika Mandanna keeps her airport look stylish yet comfy in a beige dress & oversized jacket; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she returned from Mumbai in a comfy yet stylish look. The actress wore a beige dress and paired it up with an oversized jacket. She kept her look very simple, stylish yet comfy as she rounded off with no accessories and platform sandals. Although her face is not visible as she covered it with a mask, following the new COVID-19 guidelines of masks compulsory.

Rashmika Mandanna, who usually flaunts her million-dollar whenever she gets papped, looked like she was in no mood for pics today as she covered her face with a black mask and hat. The actress also rushed to the exit and got into her car.

In the meantime, we recently came across a BTS picture of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay from the sets of their upcoming film, Thalapathy 66. The actress was seen rehearsing dialogues with Vijay on the sets. Rashmika recently in an interview with Filmfare, opened up about her role in Thalapathy66 and said, “The character I am playing in the film is fiercely headstrong. She is someone who stands up for herself and is supportive and protective of her people.”

Additionally. The diva will also perform a crucial part in Dulquer Slamaan's bilingual flick, Sita Ramam. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi.

The Pushpa actress has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye in the pipeline. These movies will mark her debut in Bollywood.