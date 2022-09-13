Rashmika Mandanna keeps her airport look stylish yet comfy in a bomber jacket and oversized trousers; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest actresses in India. In a very short span of time, Rashmika has gained immense popularity and has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. Lovingly called the 'national crush' by fans, the actress is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and loves to keep her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos. She makes heads turn wherever she goes. From grooving to Saami Saami hook step to juggling multiple cities for work, the actress has been having a busy time personally and professionally. Recently, the Geetha Govindam actress was spotted at the airport and nonetheless, to say, she looked stunning as usual.



For her outing, the 26-year-old looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit. She donned a comfy bomber jacket paired with a black crop top and black baggy trousers. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She kept her hair open and graced the paparazzi by greeting them and posing for them. She also allowed her fans to take selfies with her.