Rashmika Mandanna keeps her airport look stylish yet comfy in a bomber jacket and oversized trousers; PICS
Rashmika Mandanna was captured by the paparazzi at the airport.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest actresses in India. In a very short span of time, Rashmika has gained immense popularity and has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. Lovingly called the 'national crush' by fans, the actress is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and loves to keep her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos. She makes heads turn wherever she goes. From grooving to Saami Saami hook step to juggling multiple cities for work, the actress has been having a busy time personally and professionally. Recently, the Geetha Govindam actress was spotted at the airport and nonetheless, to say, she looked stunning as usual.
For her outing, the 26-year-old looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit. She donned a comfy bomber jacket paired with a black crop top and black baggy trousers. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She kept her hair open and graced the paparazzi by greeting them and posing for them. She also allowed her fans to take selfies with her.
Have a look at the pictures:
Recently, the makers of Goodbye unveiled the trailer of the movie starring Rashmika and Amitabh. Apart from this, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to be released on August 11, 2023, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. She will also be seen in the Tamil film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2023. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty.
Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.
