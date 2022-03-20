Rashmika Mandanna keeps her look funky and stylish as she gets papped at Mumbai airport; Video

National crush Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport a while ago. Yet again, the Pushpa actress managed to grab several eyeballs with her cool and casual outfit, pairing a simple black T-shirt along with blue denim. The star glorified her attire with a black sports cap and brown boots.

Two days ago, the Kirik Party actor was spotted at a dubbing session in Hyderabad. She kept her look chic yet breezy with a white T-shirt and basic blue denim.

Rashmika Mandanna is keeping very busy right now. Post creating a loyal fanbase across the Nation with her majorly successful outing, Pushpa: The Rise, the actress is all set to star in a full-fledged Hindi film, Mission Manju, with Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. This upcoming spy thriller is expected to be available for the audience in theatres from 10 June. Once the star establishes her ground with Mission Majnu, she will appear in another Bollywood project, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan as the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna. These ventures are the reason the actress makes frequent trips to the maximum city.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna also has another treat for the fans in the form of her collaboration with the Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan. The details about the project are still under wraps, but the news of the two gems coming together has the fans intrigued. Whatever they are working on, it is definitely going to be a massive hit among the audience. Taking a page from Rashmika Mandanna's book, her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun is also suspected to be heading to Bollywood. He was recently seen outside the office of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai.

