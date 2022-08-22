Rashmika Mandanna keeps it comfy and casual as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The actress kept her airport look comfy and casual. She donned an oversized shirt in blue colour with black Bermuda shorts. She completed her look with a cap and black mouth mask. Rashmika Mandanna acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi as well at the airport as she made the Korean heart gesture to the cameras.

Check Rashmika Mandanna's photos here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. On the work front, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Animal', Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna beats Samantha to top popular female stars list: 8 most-followed actresses on Instagram