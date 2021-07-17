Rashmika Mandanna keeps it cool in a black shorts, tank top and hat as she gets papped at a gym; See PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna, who is back to Hyderabad from Mumbai, was spotted at a gym in cool active wear.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress has made a niche for herself among the audience and her latest tag of National Crush of India proves it. Rashmika is a very active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of millions. If you look at Rashmika’s Instagram feed, along with beautiful pictures, one can see her adamant nature for fitness and a healthy lifestyle. She is very particular about fitness and never leaves a moment to hit the gym to be in perfect shape.

Rashmika Mandanna regularly gets spotted by the paparazzi, be it in Mumbai or Hyderabad. Today, the actress was spotted at a gym in Hyderabad. The Dear Comrade actress was papped as she was coming out of the gym post her workout session. Clad in a casual active wear, she can be seen donning a black gym shorts and grey tank top with a white hat and sneakers. The actress looks cool and perfect in the photos. Take a look at the photos here:

Rashmika is currently the busiest actress, who is juggling between Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood. She will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The actress recently got a new house in Mumbai as she has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

