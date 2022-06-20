Rashmika Mandanna keeps it sporty & comfy in a black tracksuit as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a comfy and sporty look as she flaunted her million dollar smile.

Published on Jun 20, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna,South
Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Hyderabad. The actress was all smiles as paparazzi clicked her and even posed for pics. She kept it super comfy and sporty airport look and it's totally steal worthy. The Pushpa actress wore a black Adidas track suit set and paired up with white slip ons.

rashmika_mandanna_airport_look.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_airport_look.jpg1_.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_airport_look.jpg3_.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_airport_look.jpg4_.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_airport_look.jpg6_.jpg

