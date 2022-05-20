Rashmika Mandanna lives by the mantra 'Fortune favors the bold', Shares post-workout selfie; Check out

It is no secret that Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness junkie and the star often shares sneak peeks from her workout session on the photo-sharing app. Exuding fitness goals once again, the Pushpa star has dropped a post-workout mirror selfie on her Instagram account. Posing in an all-black athleisure, the diva wrote, "Ahhhh...my kinda satisfying workout!"

This is not the first time that Rashmika Mandanna has shared an update as her social media feed is full of workout posts. The stunner keeps treating fans with insight from her daily life. Recently, she shared a perfect family photo with her parents and younger sister. All four of them can be seen flaunting a big smile in the still. The photograph was captioned, "The Mandanna family...Love saying that... This is us and you guys bring this smile on our faces…We love you."

Check out the picture below:

Prior to this, the Mission Majnu actress flew to Ooty to attend her friend's wedding and also spent some quality time with her family. She even shared some glimpses from the celebration with the fans, who loved Rashmika Mandanna's bridesmaid look.

On the work front, the star has many projects lined up for release in the South. Rashmika Mandanna will soon start working on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of her blockbuster drama, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun in the lead. The film is expected to go on the floors soon. Additionally, she has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the venture temporarily named Thalapathy66. The actress will also be seen doing a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan-led Sita Ramam.

Rashmika Mandanna is also heading to Bollywood with the forthcoming spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Later, she will continue her B-town journey with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye and

Ranbir Kapoor fronted Animal.

