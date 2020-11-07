Rashmika Mandanna looks adorable and teases fans in her latest PIC; Says ‘I’m staring right into your soul’

The gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a happy mood as she poses for the photo. Check it out.

The southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet picture of herself on Instagram. The gorgeous diva is seen in a happy mood as she poses for the photo. The actress wrote in her post, 'PS: Me staring right into your soul.’ The fans and followers of the sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna are always delighted to see her latest pictures. The actress is surely winning the hearts of her fans and followers with her vivacious smile. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. This film features Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead.

The upcoming drama is helmed by ace director Sukumar. The film Pushpa is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The actress Rashmika Mandanna will feature as the female lead in the much awaited Allu Arjun starrer. The makers of Pushpa had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film some time back. The news reports further add that the film will reportedly revolve around the subject of smuggling of red sandalwood. The makers also released the first look poster of the upcoming film Pushpa some time ago and the fans loved it.

The film audiences and fans of the lead star Allu Arjun also took to their social media handles to express their feelings about the first look poster. The stunning actress previously featured in films like Bheeshma with south actor Nithiin and Sarileru Neekevvaru with Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

