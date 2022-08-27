Rashmika Mandanna looks adorable in blue kurta as she gets clicked at the airport; PICS

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most adored actresses in India. Her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She enjoys a massive fan following and it is not wrong to say that she is ruling the Indian Film Industry, churning successful films and being a part of big movie projects. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Rashmika Mandanna got clicked at the airport today. The actress looked stunning in her blue kurta and jeans. The Geetha Govindam actress was mobbed by fans who wanted to click photos with her. She graciously let them click photos with her after which she headed to her car. She also graced the paparazzi by posing for them, after which she sat in the car and left the scene.

Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna getting papped at the airport:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna recently completed five years in the showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. She last appeared in 2022's bi-lingual hit film Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. As about Rashmika's future movie projects, she will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with either Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan or Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's next feature, Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is aiming for a late 2023 release.

