Rashmika Mandanna looks all comfy in this perfect airport look; See PICS

Airport looks are as important as red-carpet looks for celebrities and they are often seen sporting athleisure. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was snapped at the Mumbai airport sporting an all-black look. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera. The Pushpa actress who travels a lot due to her work commitments is known to make heads turn whether on-screen or off-screen.

Rashmika opted for an all-black look with black joggers and a sweatshirt. The actress completed her look with white sneakers, a high ponytail, and a black handbag. She showed us how to keep it minimal yet stylish with her no-make-up look.