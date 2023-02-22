Rashmika Mandanna looks all comfy in this perfect airport look; See PICS
Rashmika Mandanna was all smiles as she was snapped at Mumbai airport yesterday sporting all black, and looking comfortable.
Airport looks are as important as red-carpet looks for celebrities and they are often seen sporting athleisure. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was snapped at the Mumbai airport sporting an all-black look. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera. The Pushpa actress who travels a lot due to her work commitments is known to make heads turn whether on-screen or off-screen.
Rashmika opted for an all-black look with black joggers and a sweatshirt. The actress completed her look with white sneakers, a high ponytail, and a black handbag. She showed us how to keep it minimal yet stylish with her no-make-up look.
Here’s a glimpse of Rashmika’s comfy airport look:
Rashmika Mandanna's career
Rashmika made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film, Kirik Party for which the actress received critical acclaim. Recipient of multiple awards, the actress won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress - South for her performance in the Telugu romantic comedy Geetha Govindam. While the actress predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada films, she made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye. The actress played a lead role in Bollywood for the first time with the recent release of Mission Majnu.
She has some interesting line-ups for 2023. Meanwhile, the actress will reprise her role as Srivalli in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule.
