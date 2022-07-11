Rashmika Mandanna looks alluring in black co-ord set as she gets papped at Mumbai airport; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up her work commitment in Mumbai. After spending a day in the city, Rashmika was once again spotted at the airport a few hours back tonight.

As usual, the actress was high on energy and greeted the paparazzi with a wide smile as they photographed her from a distance. Rashmika was seen donning an all-black satin co-ord set as her airport OOTN. She wore a wrap-around top with a plunging neckline and combined it with a pair of black trousers. For footwear, Rashmika chose to wear a pair of white sneakers. She also had a matching black mouth mask on, which she took off as she posed for pictures in front of the shutterbugs. She wore makeup and had her hair tied in a ponytail. The actress waved at the paparazzi as they clicked her photos.

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest photos from Mumbai airport:

Some time back, Rashmika took to her Instagram space and shared a video with Tiger Shroff where she could be seen dancing with him. In the caption, she cleared the air about shooting a film with the Baaghi actor. She wrote, “The rumours were true you guysssss...lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I shot for ad...Working with tiger was absolute Fire...Look forward to it."

Meanwhile, Rashmika has three Bollywood projects in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Talking about her projects in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's much-talked-about family entertainer Varisu. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna will also essay the role of Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual drama, Sita Ramam. This flick has been shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and is likely to reach the audience on the 5th of August this year.

