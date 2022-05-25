Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in pink saree; Pens a heartwarming note for her BFF on her wedding; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna visited her hometown Coorg for best friend's wedding. The actress now took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics from her friend's wedding. She turned into a beautiful bridesmaid in a pink saree and looked beautiful as ever. The stunner also penned a heartwarming note to her BFF as she is set to embark on a new journey.

Rashmika Mandanna posed with her best friend and her husband with happy smiles. She paired up her pink silk saree with a sleeveless blouse, and kept her makeup minimal with hair tied into a bun. Although Rashmika is the biggest star today, she proved that she is still the same person with her beautiful note to her BFF. She wrote, "From the day you guys met- to the day you became friends- to the day you started dating and to the time you told me you were getting married..been there through it all, what an absolute beautiful journey it was to witness.. I love you two individually, I love you two together, what a blessing you have been in my life.I wish you two joy and peace from the bottom of my heart, I couldn’t be happier that you’ve found a home in each other."

Meanwhile, On the work front, the star has many projects lined up for release in the South. Rashmika Mandanna will soon start working on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of her blockbuster drama, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun in the lead. The film is expected to go on the floors soon. Additionally, she has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the venture temporarily named Thalapathy66. The actress will also be seen doing a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan-led Sita Ramam.

Rashmika Mandanna is also heading to Bollywood with the forthcoming spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Later, she will continue her B-town journey with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye and Ranbir Kapoor fronted Animal.