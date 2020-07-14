Rashmika Mandanna looks breathtakingly beautiful in her latest picture in saree; Take a look
South actress Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing a lot of photos of herself on social media. The stunner is treating her fans with some amazing photos amid lockdown. Recently, the Geetha Govindam star shared a picture of her wearing a bright blue saree and she looks breathtakingly beautiful in it. She paired the saree with a red blouse and wavy open hairdo and bindi completed her look. Rashmika is one of the South Indian actresses who knows how to wear any traditional outfit in the best way possible.
Mandanna has been sharing a series of photos in this Banarasee blue saree along with a story of ‘Maira in Agniv Mahal’in the caption. Amid COVID-10 pandemic and ongoing lockdown due to it, Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing a lot about her personal space. From enjoying her time at home with her pet dog to spending time with her dad, Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing about her routine life on Instagram. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is winning the hearts of her fans by sharing graceful photos and moments of herself with family.
Check out her latest Instagram posts below:
Maira's wait ensued in the blooming frontyard of the Agniv Mahal, like it had for years. With each passing sunrise, the walls of the house withstood ruthless sandstorms, prickly winters, and sultry summers. But through them all, Maira’s heart remained untarnished. . And although she relentlessly waited for her true love that blossomed through the mysterious letter, her first love would always be that little girl who was everyone's favourite, Maira herself. You see, back when she was a child, still bubbling with naive wonderment and bouts of untamed laughter, her father would pick her up in her arms as she ran back home after school every day. Tickling her and raising her high up in the air, he would ask, "who is the most beautiful of them all?" . And little Maira would pretend to be clueless, giggling under her breath, "is it Maa? Grandma?". The tickles would only intensify until she finally said her own name, looking at her father with all the joy she could muster. . Thus, flooded with unconditional love throughout her childhood, Maira still radiated the same confidence and love for herself. And although she longed for company, each time the sun shone on Agniv Mahal, Maira loved herself and her life a little more, adorning her most suave sarees, playing with the marigolds, or dancing with the peacocks that graced the gardens of the Mahal.
Every day, as she sat, she reminisced of a time long spent but not forgotten. Five years ago, when Agniv Mahal still heard the thudding from the gates being shut each night, somebody had knocked the door. Maira had grabbed her kerosene lamp and made the journey to the entrance, half agitated and half curious. She was an old soul like that, deeply in love with supple sarees, archaic wooden doors and windows, and of course, her soothing marigolds. . As she sprung open the door, she was amused to find no one at the door. At her doorstep, she found an envelope carefully crafted from a handmade paper, sealed with shimmery wax. . “In years of passing by this house, I have loved you. I have loved the scent of your marigolds, the crackling of your gramophone, the chiming of your anklets as you walk. When the time is right, perhaps a month from now, perhaps when we’re old, I wish to love you from near.” . Shiny tears rolled down Maira’s eyes. A lover of love, she had finally found someone who admired everything that she loved. And without having to give it a second thought, she began the waiting. . Seasons have passed ever since. The moon has waned and waxed hundreds of times, the mango tree has surpassed the walls of the house. And still, every day, she waits. She believes he will come in a bright hour this time. And this time, he will not leave.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a Chittoor girl in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.
The Dear Comrade actress will also be making her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in their upcoming film titled, Sultan.