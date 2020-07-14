Rashmika Mandanna looks breathtakingly beautiful in her latest picture in saree; Take a look

Amid COVID-10 pandemic and ongoing lockdown due to it, Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing a lot about her personal space and her latest picture is beautiful.

South actress Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing a lot of photos of herself on social media. The stunner is treating her fans with some amazing photos amid lockdown. Recently, the Geetha Govindam star shared a picture of her wearing a bright blue saree and she looks breathtakingly beautiful in it. She paired the saree with a red blouse and wavy open hairdo and bindi completed her look. Rashmika is one of the South Indian actresses who knows how to wear any traditional outfit in the best way possible.

Mandanna has been sharing a series of photos in this Banarasee blue saree along with a story of ‘Maira in Agniv Mahal’in the caption. Amid COVID-10 pandemic and ongoing lockdown due to it, Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing a lot about her personal space. From enjoying her time at home with her pet dog to spending time with her dad, Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing about her routine life on Instagram. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is winning the hearts of her fans by sharing graceful photos and moments of herself with family.

Check out her latest Instagram posts below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a Chittoor girl in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

The Dear Comrade actress will also be making her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in their upcoming film titled, Sultan.

