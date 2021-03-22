Rashmika Mandanna looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a white organza dress and on point makeup; SEE PHOTO

Rashmika Mandanna's infectious smile in the latest photo will take away your Monday blues.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was busy with the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu in Lucknow, is back home. The actress has returned to Hyderabad and is treating us with some stunning photos on Instagram. The Dear Comrade actress has shared a breathtakingly gorgeous photo in a white organza dress by Gauri & Nainika. She is the epitome of elegance and beauty and we are all heart. She completed her look with on-point makeup and hair tied in a messy bun. Her infectious smile will take away your Monday blues.

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her casual yet stylish fashion choices. Be it at the airport or promotional events, Rashmika knows how to grab eyeballs in stunning outfits. Long jackets and casuals are her thing and she makes sure to travel in her such comfy outfits. Meanwhile, the Geetha Govindam actress is enjoying every bit of her professional space. She has been spreading her talent wings down South and even in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, check out her latest look below:

Her Hindi debut film Mission Majnu will see play the role of a RAW agent and is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

She is also looking forward to a grand release of her Tamil debut film, Sulthan co-starring Suriya. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

