Rashmika Mandanna looks chic in white at Milan Fashion Week; Poses with Korean actor Jung Il-woo and others

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following that goes beyond India. Now, she is currently attending Milan Fashion Week in Thailand and shared a few pics that are going viral on the internet. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and shares a few glimpses from Milan Fashion Week. During the event, Rashmika Mandanna met sensational South Korean actor Jung II-Woo and Thai star Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanpong. She also shared a pic with her, where she is seen standing in between Jung II-Woo and Kanawut and posing with a finger heart sign. She captioned the pic, "We the Asians".

Rashmika Mandanna opted for an all-white and looked chic at the event. She wore a black top paired with a white sleeveless jacket and white pants. She completed her look with winged eyeliner, a slick braided ponytail, and white converse shoes. Rashmika's fans are super thrilled to see the actress reach heights and pose with popular Korean and Thai stars. The pics from the fashion week are currently going viral on social media. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's pics from Milan Fashion Week:

Professional front Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Varisu. She was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's directorial. Despite having limited screen time in the film, the young actress won hearts with her exceptional chemistry with Vijay in the film. She is reprising her role Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot for Pushpa 2 has begun and is expected to be bigger than the first part. The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next B'town outing.

