Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as she takes selfies with her pets Aura and Snow; See PICS

Spending time with pets is all the relaxation that one needs and well, it looks like Rashmika Mandanna is putting this theory to test today. Rashmika Mandanna has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. The 25-year-old actress also stays quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress took to social media to share some photos with her pets Aura and Snow.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Dear Comrade actress first shared a selfie with her pet dog Aura and wrote, "Aura smiles for you...It's been awhile my baby". Then, Rashmika shared a photo with her pet cat Snow. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Me: Snow say Hi... Snow: get away from me human!"

Check Rashmika's post here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. On the work front, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Animal', Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

